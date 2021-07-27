At the Olympics, Here’s How Skateboarding Works

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, skateboarding will be added as a new discipline. Despite a year’s delay, skateboarding will resume on July 25, with heats beginning on July 25. (July 24 for the U.S.)

Three more sports, in addition to skateboarding, have been added to the Tokyo 2020 roster: surfing, karate, and sports climbing. After a 13-year hiatus, baseball and softball are returning to the competition.

Skateboarding, on the other hand, is the sport that has piqued the imagination of fans who have been waiting for it to arrive at the Games for quite some time.

There will be 80 skateboarders competing, 40 men and 40 women, from 26 countries.

We explain how the skateboarding tournament works and when it will be shown.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the rules of skateboarding will be enforced.

At the Olympics, there are two types of skateboarding competitions for men and women: park and street.

Park incorporates skating in a skate park, where the bowl shape allows participants to generate momentum on the nearly vertical sides while airborne and do tricks.

Items found in the streets, like as park benches and fences, are used to do tricks in street skating.

The prelims and finals are the two rounds of the park tournament.

Twenty skaters will participate in four heats of five participants in the first round.

Each skateboarder will complete three 45-second runs, each of which will be assessed by a panel of five judges. The final will feature the top eight skaters.

The final will go in the same manner, with the highest scorer taking home the gold.

The rounds and standings work the same way on the street, only the skaters will do two 45-second runs instead of three.

Apart from the setting, the only difference between street and park runs is in the scoring and requirements for each run.

How Does Skateboarding Scoring Work?

Each of the three runs performed by a skater receives a score of 100.00 from the five judges in the park event.

The skater’s score is calculated by subtracting the highest and lowest scores from each run and averaging the three remaining scores to two decimal places. The qualifying score is determined by a skater’s best run.

Things are a little different on the street, as five judges also give a score of 10.0 on the runs. This is a condensed version of the information.