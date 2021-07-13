At the Olympics, Biles takes on history – and herself.

Simone Biles enters the Olympics with only herself to beat as the best gymnastics career in history.

Since 2013, the 24-year-old American superstar has not lost an all-around competition, a run that has included 19 world championship golds and four Olympic golds.

Biles is on track to become the first woman to retain the all-around title in more than half a century in Tokyo, and she might easily match Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s nine Olympic gold medals.

To accomplish so, Biles will have to win four individual events — all-around, floor, vault, and beam – while also leading the US to a team triumph. Only a few people are betting against her.

In fact, Biles has been in a league of her own for so long that she recently started wearing a leotard with silver rhinestones in the style of a goat’s head, a reference to her status as the “G.O.A.T” – greatest of all-time – according to many.

In other sports, that level of assurance may be construed as arrogance. In Biles’ case, it’s more of a question of fact. The “G.O.A.T” design, according to Biles, was created to encourage others.

In a recent interview, she added, “I really hope that kids growing up seeing this don’t or aren’t ashamed of being brilliant at whatever they do.”

“I want them to understand that it’s okay to admit that you’re decent, if not great, at something.”

Biles’ excellence was highlighted this year when she became the first woman to perform a Yurchenko double pike, a complicated, gravity-defying vault that no other woman has tried in competition.

It’s unclear whether Biles, who already has four signature moves named after her, will try the move in Tokyo.

The International Gymnastics Federation refuses to recognise the move’s increased difficulty by assigning it a start value that is roughly equivalent to less difficult vaults, implying that there is greater danger without reward for Biles. The score for Biles’ iconic double-twisting, double-back beam dismount has also been criticized.

Biles believes the scores for the two moves have been unfairly lowered to prevent her from dominating the tournament.

She told the New York Times earlier this year, "They're both too low and they even know it." "They don't want the field to be too far away," says the narrator.