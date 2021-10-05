At the moment, Liverpool’s $112 million star is “better” than Messi and Ronaldo, according to the ex-Chelsea striker.

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes that “World Class” Mohamed Salah is currently “better than” Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah struck an unbelievable goal in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, making it seven goals in a row for the Reds in the 2021-22 season.

According to BBC Sport, Salah’s goal, which he scored by dribbling through Man City’s defense, has been dubbed “one of the best goals of the Premier League era” by ex-England striker Alan Shearer.

Salah has scored nine goals and assisted three more for the Reds in as many games as he has played for them this season.

“Right now, he’s better than [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo.” Salah scored one of his best goals against Manchester City after scoring his 100th Premier League goal in September,” Sutton was cited by BBC Sport as saying on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

Salah and Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool, but goals from Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne for Manchester City denied the Reds victory on Sunday. Salah scored his 101st Premier League goal for Liverpool after assisting Mane’s goal.

Salah, who has yet to agree to a new contract deal with Liverpool, has scored an average of 21 goals per season in the Premier League over the last three seasons. His current market value is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $112 million.

“Over the last few seasons, his numbers have been incredible. It basically sums up how wonderful he is to do it on that stage, which he has done for so many years. “You seek for consistency, and he has it season after season after season while others fade away, yet Liverpool has yet to sign him,” Sutton added.

Micah Richards, a former Manchester City player who played alongside Salah at Serie A club Fiorentina in 2015, has reached an agreement with Suttons.

“For years, I’ve been saying Salah is a world-class player. Everyone was making fun of me. Since Fiorentina, I’ve been preaching his praises. When I first saw him in training, I thought to myself, “This person isn’t real.” He has the ability to dribble past five men and then chip the ball over the goalkeeper. You could throw the ball to him as hard as you want and he’d get the first touch,” Richard continued.

Salah, who began his Premier League career at Chelsea, was brought on as a substitute. Brief News from Washington Newsday.