At the Houston Open, Scheffler takes a one-shot lead.

Scottie Scheffler blasted a one-under par 69 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead in the US PGA Tour’s Houston Open.

Scheffler had put himself in contention with an eight-under-par 62 on Friday, a course record on the Memorial Park Course, which had recently been refurbished.

In the third round, low numbers were hard to come by, but Scheffler’s three birdies and two bogeys helped him take the lead over overnight leader Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway, Kramer Hickok, Matthew Wolff, and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas.

“I’m really happy with my round,” Scheffler, who was a captain’s pick on the victorious team, said.