At the Fortinet Championship, McNealy rallies late to take a share of the lead.

The Fortinet Championship, the inaugural PGA Tour tournament of the new season, saw Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdie their closing holes of the round to lead a packed leaderboard.

On the back nine, McNealy exploded, closing his round of 70 with three straight birdies to finish at -14 under 202 and share the lead on the Silverado Resort & Spa course.

With 18 players within four shots of the lead, including six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson, neither McNealy nor Knous can rest easy coming into Sunday’s final round.

Second-round leader McNealy commented, “It was a hectic day.” “It was one of those days where the ball kept popping up in unexpected places.

“It was somewhat chaotic at first, but by the 12th, things seemed to slow down for me, and I am quite pleased with how I finished.”

McNealy, 25, birdied two of the last three holes, including the par-five 16th and par-five 18th. He attended nearby Stanford University for his college golf, where he tied a number of Tiger Woods’ Cardinal collegiate records.

Mito Pereira of Chile and Scott Stallings of the United States head a group of five golfers tied for third at 12 under 204. Also at 12 under are Max Homa, Troy Merritt, and Beau Hossler.

After a round of 70, Talor Gooch is one stroke back in solo seventh place.

Mickelson (67) and Simpson (65) lead a group of ten golfers who are all at 10 under par, just four strokes behind the leaders.

The Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, will kick off the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season after a one-week break.

Knous rounded his his 65 with a birdie on 18, as he rolled in a long putt from the fringe.

In 24 starts, his only top-10 finish came at this event in 2018, his first as a PGA Tour member.

On 18, he didn’t get off to a good start but was able to recover.

He remarked, “I hit it really hard and tried to punch it back into play.” “At the finish, (the birdie putt) kind of broke, but I had excellent speed on it.

“All I did was play steady, patient golf and let the course come to me.”

Knous is attempting to avoid putting too much pressure on himself in the future.

"The best I can do is hit every shot as well as I can, and everything will work out," he said.