At the first Billie Jean King Cup, a few stars and a Covid scare.

Only Barbora Krejcikova and Belinda Bencic are among the top ten players in the Billie Jean King Cup final, which begins on Monday in Prague with restrictive Covid restrictions.

The season-ending team competition will be place in the O2 Arena in Prague on indoor hard courts, with the final set for November 6.

Prague has taken over as the host city from Budapest, which was set to host the revamped Fed Cup in April 2020 before being postponed twice because to the Covid-19 outbreak.

For the first time since 2001, the competition’s finals will be held in a tournament format.

The twelve teams are split into four groups of three, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals on Friday.

On Saturday, Krejcikova told reporters, “I definitely preferred the previous system with only two teams facing each other.”

This year’s French Open winner Krejcikova is the highest-ranked player at the tournament, which has been avoided by the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka, and Garbine Muguruza.

The Czech Republic, who have won six of the past nine Fed Cups, will be led by Krejcikova, who will be without third-ranked Karolina Pliskova and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova this year.

“We’ll see how we handle with the new circumstances,” Krejcikova said. “I believe we’ll do well and continue the amazing era we had previously.”

The new competition structure, according to Spain captain Anabel Medina Garrigues, is “a great challenge.”

“You know you have to play every match with all your energy and all your power because every point counts,” she added.

In Group A, France, the 2019 Fed Cup champion, will face Russia and Canada, while Group B will feature 2019 runners-up Australia, Belarus, and Belgium.

“It’s been a long time, it feels like more than two years because so much has transpired and the competition has changed,” Caroline Garcia of France remarked.

The United States will face Slovakia and Spain in Group C.

The Czech Republic will compete in Group D against Germany, which is headed by former world number one Angelique Kerber, and Switzerland, which is led by Olympic champion Bencic.

The players are encased in Covid bubbles once more, with just the ability to travel between their accommodation and the arena.

Inside the O2 Arena, fans must show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19, as well as wear face masks.

