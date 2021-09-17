At The End Of A Tough Week, Asian Markets Are Mostly Up.

Most Asian markets rallied on Friday as exhausted investors dragged into the weekend after a tumultuous few days that saw the Delta variant, Chinese regulatory crackdowns, dismal economic data, and building geopolitical concerns all hit investors hard.

Despite another tepid start from Wall Street, which was dragged between better-than-expected US retail sales and an above-forecast figure on unemployment claims, the gains came despite another lackluster lead from Wall Street.

The data released on Thursday did not provide any clues as to when the Federal Reserve would begin to tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has fueled a global economic and equities rise for more than a year.

Investors are now focusing their attention on the bank’s upcoming policy meeting next week, where it is expected to announce how much and how long it will reduce its massive bond-buying program.

“They’ll undoubtedly concede they’re going to taper, but maybe not as much as everyone expected,” said Louis Navellier, a market strategist.

Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure and social-spending plans, which are stalled in Congress, are also being watched. At the same time, lawmakers have unable to reach an agreement on extending the debt ceiling, raising the risk of a catastrophic US default.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of the highly transmissible Delta Covid mutation, which has prompted numerous governments to reimpose lockdowns and other containment measures due to an increase in infections around the world.

China is one among them, where a new epidemic has alarmed merchants only weeks after officials thought to have contained a previous one. Concerns have been raised that the world’s second largest economy and a crucial generator of global growth, which was already stalling, could suffer even more as a result of the recent flare-up.

While economists consider September to be the worst month for investing, the past week has been particularly terrible for Hong Kong, where tech firms have been hit by increased regulatory monitoring and Macau-based casinos have been targeted by government crackdown plans.

Proposals by the Macau government to tighten its grip on the casino business sunk some of the gambling industry’s biggest brands, including Sands and Wynn, knocking billions of dollars off their worth amid fears that a golden period of money-making could be ended.

Despite this, Hong Kong made minor gains on Friday, with casinos and technology showing signs of improvement, while Shanghai, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta also saw rises.

Tokyo’s recent gains were resumed as the ruling party began a leadership election to select Japan’s next prime minister. Brief News from Washington Newsday.