At the eleventh hour, 60 Australian athletes were released from COVID isolation, saving the Olympics.

Australia’s track and field team has been cleared to compete in the Tokyo Olympics following negative COVID tests, after all of its players were placed in isolation after Team USA pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced on Thursday that all 63 members of the team were confined to their rooms and forced to take COVID tests less than 24 hours before the start of the games’ track and field disciplines.

The entire Australian track and field team was forced to isolate when Kendricks tested positive for COVID and had to withdraw from the games. Kendricks had been practicing with Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall before to his great result.

The Australian was tested for COVID, along with two teammates who had also come into touch with Kendricks, as the rest of the track and field team was ordered to segregate.

Marschall and the two anonymous athletes had returned negative test results, and the Australian team had been authorized to compete in the games, according to the AOC.

The three athletes will be separated and tested daily, while the rest of the team will be allowed to leave the hotel room. According to the AOC, “at this time, all athletes are expected to participate as planned.”

(1/3) The health and safety of our players, coaches, and staff are our top considerations. Sam Kendricks has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kendricks’ withdrawal from the games was confirmed by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Twitter, with the USOPC stating that “the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, and staff is our top priority.”

“We are devastated to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” the USOPC tweeted on Thursday.

"He has been transported to a hotel and placed in isolation in accordance with local standards and protocols, and the USATF (USA Track and Field) is aiding him.