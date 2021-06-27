At the Curragh, Cadillac digs deep for International glory.

Jessica Harrington’s Cadillac returned to action in the ARM Holding International Stakes at the Curragh with a brave victory over Dawn Patrol.

Cadillac, who had raced in good company as a juvenile, had not been seen since a commendable performance at the Breeders’ Cup.

After being beaten half a length in the Futurity Stakes by later Irish Guineas winner Mac Swiney, he went on to win during Irish Champions Weekend, securing his ticket to America, before placing fifth in the Dewhurst.

Harrington wanted to give him plenty of time to recover from his setback in the Juvenile Turf, where he finished fourth of 14 runners.

Cadillac (9-4) appeared to have the most to fear from Willie Mullins’ True Self, but after fending off her attentions close to home, it was Joseph O’Brien’s Dawn Patrol who presented Shane Foley’s mount with the final test.

He ran over staying lengths last year, finishing sixth in both the St Leger and the Long Distance Cup at Ascot, but he showed a nice turn of foot over this 10 furlongs, just losing by a short head.

“I believed he was beaten,” Harrington said. I’m overjoyed for the horse because things didn’t go his way last autumn, and for him to come back now, after a setback earlier in the spring, is incredible.

“With him, we’ll strive to win a Group One. He may run one more race before attempting the Irish Champion Stakes. Leopardstown is his favorite place.

“On his first race of the year, he’s a proper horse to do that. He had to cram everything in and accomplish everything he hadn’t done before.”