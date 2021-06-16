At the Copa America, Diego Maradona was honored with a holographic display.

Argentina kicked off their Copa America campaign with a stunning light performance honoring Diego Maradona.

Before his spectacular World Cup goal against England in 1986 was projected on the pitch, a holographic version of the former Argentina star did feats inside the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio.

The pre-match show on Monday included stunning fireworks, lights, and music in honor of Maradona, who died last year at the age of 60.

Maradona is recognized as one of the best players of all time, having played for Boca Juniors, Barcelona, and Napoli.

In 1986, he and Argentina won the World Cup in Mexico, a campaign that included a 2-1 win over England that is known for both his “Hand of God” goal and a magnificent solo effort that is hailed as one of the best in tournament history.

Lionel Messi scored a free kick in Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Chile on the pitch in Rio.

The Copa America competition was originally supposed to take place in Argentina, but due to increased Covid numbers, it was shifted to Brazil.