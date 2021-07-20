At the Copa America, Colombian Yerry Mina addresses Lionel Messi’s infamous “Dance Now” rift.

At the recent Copa America, Yerry Mina discussed his reported feud with Lionel Messi.

For the most part, Messi’s Copa America run this year has been monumental.

Aside from meeting his former Barcelona teammate Neymar in the final, the Argentine had his moments against Colombia in the semi-finals.

After Colombian defender Mina failed to convert a critical penalty attempt against Argentina, Messi was spotted uttering the term “baila ahora,” which translates to “dance now.”

Mina’s dance celebration after converting his spot kick against Uruguay in the previous round was mocked by the phrase.

Mina responded to the situation by saying that incidents like this happen in a highly competitive sport like football.

“What happened with Leo [Messi] is something that can happen at any time, this is football,” Mina stated during a Guachené, Colombia, event held by his charity foundation (via Marca). “Life follows a cycle, and it provides [opportunity for]vengeance.”

More importantly, Mina stated that he has no ill feelings toward Messi, describing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner as a “wonderful person.”

“However, I am calm because I know Leo is a wonderful person,” the defender stated. “I met him in Barcelona, and I am grateful for his support; I will always respect him. I love Messi for who he is; we were both defending our national teams at the time.”

“I would sacrifice my life for my national team if I could, but what happened was left [on the pitch], and there’s nothing to it,” he continued.

Despite Mina’s assurances that he has no vendetta against Messi, it appears that the latter does.

An previous story said Messi had unfollowed Mina on social media shortly after the game.

Apparently, the “dancing now” incident isn’t the only reason Messi isn’t interested in maintaining a positive connection with Mina.

In another video that has gone popular on social media, it appeared as though the Everton center-back purposefully trod on Messi’s wounded foot after the game had been stopped–at least from the perspective in question.

Messi reacted to Mina’s behavior, but referee Jesus Valenzuela, who was present during the incident, did not believe the Colombian deserved to be penalised.

Even so, Messi’s Argentina beat Colombia that day to qualify for the Copa America finals.