At the Billie Jean King Cup, France was stunned by Canada.

Champions On Monday, France fell at the first hurdle, losing to Canada in their first match in the first Billie Jean King Cup final competition in Prague.

To keep their chances of making the play-offs alive, the 2019 Fed Cup champions and top seeds in the renamed version must defeat a tough Russian team on Wednesday.

Belgium, Spain, and the Czech Republic all won their first games in the competition, putting them ahead of the second and final ties in their three-team groups.

Fiona Ferro of France lost the first rubber 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 to Francoise Abanda of France, who is ranked 353 in the world.

Alize Cornet evened the score by beating Rebecca Marino 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in singles, but she and Clara Burel lost the crucial doubles rubber 3-6, 6-7 (6/8) to Gabriela Dabrowski and Marino.

After Budapest handed up the hosting rights to Prague, Canada was a late addition to the event, replacing Hungary.

“Obviously, beating the number one is great, and I believe we should be really happy of ourselves,” Marino exclaimed after the doubles match.

“We came together as a team and fought with a lot of love,” she continued.

In the other afternoon match, Belgium defeated Belarus 2-1 in Group B by winning both singles matches.

Greet Minnen of Belgium won the first rubber 6-2, 6-2 over Irina Shymanovich of Russia.

Elise Mertens added a second point with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Belarus earned a consolation point after Sasnovich and Vera Lapko defeated Mertens and Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-3.

“We got off to a great start, Greet was doing really well, and that made it a lot easier for me,” Mertens added.

“We’re thrilled today because we won both singles and were able to take the victory.”

After Marketa Vondrousova swept Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-3, the Czech Republic edged Germany. The Czech Republic has won six of the last nine Fed Cup editions.

Angelique Kerber, the world number nine, defeated Barbora Krejcikova, the third-ranked woman in the competition, 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-4, in a roller-coaster rubber.

“We both had a fantastic match at a very high level. The match was won by barely one or two points “After the 136-minute marathon, Kerber had this to say.

“Of course, it’s always an honor to play for Germany,” she continued, “so I always strive to give my best.”

“I gave it my all, and I don’t think there’s anything I should be ashamed of,” said Krejcikova, the French Open champion this year.

Lucie Hradecka, 36, then took Krejcikova’s spot next to her customary doubles. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.