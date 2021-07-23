At the age of 31, the richest Olympian in the world is worth $1.4 billion.

Anna Kasprzak, a Danish dressage rider, may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking about world-famous Olympians, but she is far ahead of the field in terms of riches.

The 31-year-old has competed in two Summer Olympics for Denmark, with her greatest Olympic performance coming in 2012 when she finished fourth in the team competition with the Danish national team. Kasprzak’s best individual performance came in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he finished 14th.

Despite the fact that she has yet to win an Olympic gold, Forbes reports that she has a net worth of $1.4 billion.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is the world’s wealthiest Olympian, with a billion dollars separating her from former Olympic gold medalist decathlete Caitlyn Jenner and professional equestrian Georgina Bloomberg, both of whom are reported to be worth $100 million.

Kasprzak was also named one of the world’s wealthiest millennials in 2019 and one of only eight billionaires under the age of 30 with a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to Business Insider.

Kasprzak’s fortune is largely derived from the Danish shoemaker Ecco, which she co-owns with her brother André and mother Hanni.

Karl Toosbuy, Kasprzak’s grandfather, began the shoe company in 1963 and was able to hire 74 people the following year. According to Business Insider, it was named Footwear Company of the Year in 1994 after expanding its market to the United States. According to Forbes, the company’s spectacular expansion continues to this day, with $1.46 billion in revenues.

According to the company’s website, Ecco items are available in 90 countries through 2,200 stores and online.

Kasprzak manages a private dressage barn in Haderslev, Denmark, in addition to her family’s business, according to Business Insider.

Some of the horses she keeps at the barn have already been trained and competed with Kasprzak. According to the outlet, the other animals are still being “educated” until they are prepared to compete in professional tournaments.

“These horses are great athletes, and we need horses that are fit and powerful – both physically and psychologically – if we want to deliver results,” Kasprzak added. “It gives me enormous pleasure to work with this aspect of the sport.”

Kasprzak has built a reputation for herself in the sport by winning other tournaments and dressage contests, despite not making the podium at the Olympics. She took first place at the international horse exhibition CHIO-Aachen in Germany in 2017 and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.