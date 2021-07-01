At SW19, Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios, and Alexander Zverev have all advanced to the third round.

In defeating Richard Gasquet in the second round at Wimbledon, Roger Federer thought he had produced one of his best matches of the year.

The eight-time winner looked sluggish in his injury-shortened opener against Adrian Mannarino, but he fared significantly better against Frenchman Gasquet, winning 7-6 (1) 6-1 6-4.

The Swiss stated, “I thought it was a good match.” “This year, I was quite thrilled with my Dan Evans match, and the Marin Cilic match in Paris was also very fantastic for me. This one is in the top three, in my opinion.

“What I was able to accomplish today instills a lot of confidence in you. You’ll be able to play with a lot more freedom now.

“It was a pleasant match for me, with a pleasant atmosphere and pleasant weather. It was undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments of the year thus far.”

In the third round, Federer will face Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom, who defeated Australian wild card Alex Bolt in straight sets.

Nick Kyrgios cruised to a three-set victory over Gianluca Mager of Italy.

On his way to a 7-6 (7) 6-4 6-4 victory, the fiery Australian smashed 29 aces, including one with a furious second serve after being foot-faulted.

Kyrgios has set up a mouth-watering showdown with Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, two heavyweights, have already qualified for the third round.

Second seed Medvedev, who had never been past the third round before, beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

a wild card from Spain Alcaraz, a rising star who has climbed from 492 in the world to 75 in the space of 18 months, was broken in the first game but hit back for 5-4, only to surrender his serve once again.

The 18-year-old was then easily dispatched by Russian Medvedev, who won 6-4 6-1 6-2.

“The faster you go on grass, the better,” Medvedev remarked after the match, which lasted just over an hour and a half.

“Grass is my favorite. I only had one grand slam win in my first four grand slams. (This is a brief piece.)