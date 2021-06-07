At Roland Garros, Coco Gauff reaches her first grand slam quarter-final.

Coco Gauff made history by reaching the French Open quarter-finals.

When the 17-year-old American reached the fourth round at Wimbledon two years ago, she generated a stir, and she hopes to duplicate the accomplishment at the Australian Open in 2020.

Now she’s gone one better, and if her performance against Ons Jabeur in a 6-3 6-1 triumph is any indication, she’s a real title candidate.

Gauff has been in superb form on European clay, winning a championship in Parma and climbing to a career-high global ranking of 25.

She dominated Tunisian Jabeur in all aspects, but especially on serve, dropping only nine points.