At Roger Hunt’s funeral service at Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool legends pay their condolences.

The city of Liverpool remembered Roger Hunt this morning with a tremendous attendance.

The funeral service for Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer took place today at Liverpool Cathedral, and was attended by members of the public as well as former Reds players.

Hunt’s wife Rowan, children David and Julie, stepchildren Katie and Wayne, and other extended family members were also there.

The vehicle carrying Sir Roger’s remains paused outside the Kop before the 11 a.m. service as fans lined the streets to praise their hero.

Ian Callaghan and Gordon Milne, Hunt’s former team-mates, played alongside him in the 1960s and helped the Reds win the First Division on two times in each other’s company.

“From the moment I met him in 1960 to the last time I spoke to him, we never had a cross word,” Callaghan said at today’s service.

“Knowing him as a coworker and friend was a privilege. It’s heartbreaking to have lost both him and Saint this year.” “How can you pay honor to a man whose football did his talking for him?” Milne continued. His manner of life was based on action rather than words, and the record books bear witness to this. On the 3rd of October, Anfield sent a statement to the world about how much they loved and appreciated Roger.” Ian Rush, Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer, was in attendance, as were David Johnson, John Aldridge, and Roy Evans.

Kevin Keegan, another ex-Red, paid tribute to Hunt, saying: “Sir Roger went under the radar because of the person he was, that was his character.”

“But why isn’t there a statue of him with that number on it at the Kop end where he scored those 244 league goals to encourage the next generation?”

One day, he’d like to see one of them walk past him.”

Hunt was also a member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team away from Anfield. In six appearances at the competition, he scored three times as the Three Lions won.

On the day of Roger Hunt’s funeral, ten photographs depict how Liverpool remembered him.

View the photo gallery

Sir, you are a former England forward. “The summary has come to an end.”