At Queen’s, Jack Draper defeats Jannik Sinner for his first ATP Tour singles victory.

On day one of the Dubai Championships, British teenager Jack Draper won his first ATP Tour singles match by defeating world number 23 Jannik Sinner.

Draper, who is only four months younger than his Italian opponent but is ranked 286 places lower, won two tie-breaks in a surprising 7-6 (6) 7-6 (2) victory.

Draper astonished the returning crowd with his first win over a player in the top 200, and the match was played in front of spectators, with just over 2,000 allowed into Queen’s Club due to current coronavirus limitations.

Sinner, who advanced to the last 16 of the French Open last week, threatened to hand down a humiliating defeat as he raced to a 4-0 lead, but left-hander Draper battled back to 6-6.

In the tie-break, Sinner had two set points but was unable to convert either as Draper, the runner-up in the boys singles at Wimbledon in 2018, grabbed the lead.

Sinner served at 5-4 to tie the match in the second set, but Draper broke back and forced another tie-break, which he won.

Draper debuted on the ATP Tour earlier this year in Miami, when he pushed Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin in the first set before succumbing to the heat.

Draper said: “Miami was a bit of a wake-up call for me in terms of getting my fitness levels back to where they should be for this level. It was a bit of a wake-up call for me in terms of getting my fitness levels back to where they should be for this level.

“As a result, I put in a lot of effort. I performed a four-week training block before going out and playing some events, where I had a lot of nice matches.

“However, I hurt my abs in the second week. My preparation for this event hasn’t been great – I’ve only been serving for approximately three days.

"Right now, my difficulty is just staying on the court and getting my body in shape, which is critical. I've been looking more and more since Miami began.