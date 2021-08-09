At PSG, the cost-benefit analysis favors Messi.

Barcelona could not afford to keep Lionel Messi, but Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer for the 34-year-old and, while the price tag may be exorbitant, it is still likely to be a wise investment if and when it is completed.

Barca, which is in debt to the tune of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), ended itself in a no-win situation with their talisman.

Keeping him on the payroll would have kept salaries at an unsustainable 110 percent of revenue.

Even letting him go reduces that ratio to 95%, with the Catalan club serving as a good example of how living beyond one’s means finally leads to Messi’s tears as he confirmed his exit on Sunday, Barca no longer able to defy financial gravity.

Barcelona could afford a salary of more than 70 million euros ($82 million) net per season, even if it meant exceeding Spanish league wage cap rules.

Messi earned 235 million euros more than he made in the previous four years, according to Marc Ciria, director general of Diagonal Inversiones consulting.

PSG, which signed Messi’s close buddy Neymar for 222 million euros from Barcelona in 2017, can afford the Argentinian maestro, whom they regard as the final piece in the puzzle to win their first Champions League title.

Messi, who accepted to a 50% pay cut and a five-year contract with Barcelona that will take him to the age of 39, is reportedly being offered 40 million euros per year in Paris over two seasons with the chance of a third.

According to data disclosed by Football Leaks in 2018, Neymar gets an after-tax salary of 30 million euros per year. His transfer will cost PSG more than 500 million euros, wages included.

Messi, dubbed “La Pulga” (the flea), earns over 110 million euros each year because to huge endorsement deals with Pepsi and Adidas, putting him ahead of long-time La Liga rival Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Roger Federer.

“We’re on another planet here – it’s stratospheric,” says sports marketing specialist Virgile Caillet, who adds that Messi’s presence at the Parc des Princes would be “an event like (Diego) Maradona signing for Napoli or (Zinedine) Zidane signing for Real.”

PSG has effectively taken over Real Madrid’s role as the home of “galacticos” – megastars whose international reputation elevates their clubs to new heights. Brief News from Washington Newsday.