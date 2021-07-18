At PGA Barbasol, Poston holds on to the lead, but Hahn steals the show with a 60.

On Saturday, James Hahn shot a 12-under par 60 to jump into contention at the PGA Barbasol Championship, but fellow American J.T. Poston shot a 66 to take a one-stroke lead after three days.

Hahn had a putt for a 59 on 18 but couldn’t get it to drop, just missing out on being the 13th player to shoot a 59 on the PGA Tour.

On the par-four 18th, Hahn’s 132-yard approach spun back, leaving him with a 35-foot putt that he missed right. The players were allowed to employ preferred lies because to the rainy weather.

He explained, “I felt like you only have so many chances to shoot 59, so I wanted to be aggressive.” “Drove off the tee with my driver, didn’t make a fantastic swing, but ended up in the fairway. I was fortunate enough to get a hold of it. I made a fantastic second shot.

“The balls hadn’t been spinning back all week, so seeing it bounce back 20 feet was a bit of a letdown, but I hit a good number, landed right next to the flag, and putted really well. The speed was ideal, but there wasn’t enough break.”

At the Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky, Poston shot his second consecutive bogey-free 66 to finish at 19-under 197 for 54 holes. His lone victory came in the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

At 17-under, Hahn tied for third with Joseph Bramlett, two strokes behind Poston and one behind second-place American Luke List.

Due to poor weather, the tournament was postponed twice, with the leaders not teeing off until 5 p.m. local time.

In the first round, Hahn shot a 69, and in the second, he shot a 70. On Saturday, he had four birdies and an eagle on the front nine, plus an eagle at the par-5 fifth. On the back nine, he had four more birdies and another eagle, this time at the par-5 15th.

In 21 starts this season, Hahn has only made nine cuts.

Seamus Power (67) of Ireland and David Lingmerth (65) of the United States were also 16-under. Jason Dufner (65), Derek Ernst (66), David Hearn (67), Bo Hoag (67), and Ryan Armour (67) were all a stroke back (69).

After a 65, defending champion Jim Herman was 14 under par. In 2019, he won, and the tournament was canceled the previous year.