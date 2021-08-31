At ONE: Empower, there are three fights to see.

The forthcoming ONE Championship blockbuster “Empower” will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 3rd.

It’s shaping up to be an awesome action-packed evening. From top to bottom, the event is a celebration of the promotion’s female warriors, with an all-female fight card.

In addition, ONE Championship has organized an eight-person high-profile event.

The Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix will bring together the greatest atomweight fighters on the planet to identify the next suitable challenger to Angela Lee’s throne.

ONE: Empower will make history as the first martial arts extravaganza from a major global martial arts organization to feature only women. While other smaller organizations have achieved a similar feat, ONE: Empower will be the first martial arts extravaganza from a major global martial arts organization to feature only women.

Fans should not miss the following three fights.

Michelle Nicolini vs. Xiong Jing Nan

There’s a case to be made that Xiong Jing Nan of China is the best 125-pound female mixed martial artist. The 15-2 professional record of the ONE women’s strawweight champion speaks for itself, with names like Angela Lee, Samara Santos, and Tiffany Teo bowing to “The Panda.”

Over six fights, Xiong has finished 11 of her 15 victories and has never lost a fight in the company’s strawweight class.

Michelle Nicolini is a multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and IBJJF Hall of Famer.

The Brazilian grappling specialist has made an easy transition to mixed martial arts, winning six of her first eight fights and submitting five opponents.

Xiong’s most unique conundrum to date is Nicolini, who is by far the most decorated grappler the champion has ever faced.

To add to the drama, Nicolini has a win over Lee, who is the only person to defeat Xiong under the ONE Championship banner.

From afar, the fight between Xiong and Nicolini appears to be a showdown between a well-rounded, tried-and-true mixed martial artist and one of the sport’s most dangerous specialists.

Seo Hee Ham vs. Denice Zamboanga

Denice Zamboanga, who is only 24 years old, is the entire deal when it comes to budding female MMA stars.

Zamboanga, who is undefeated in her first eight fights, has showed a flair for finishing battles in a variety of ways, with three submissions and two knockouts on her increasing resume.

In contrast, Zamboanga’s opponent in the quarterfinal round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, Seo Hee Ham, has already established a successful mixed martial arts career in Asia and the United States.

Ham has a 23-8 record, with victories over teams like.