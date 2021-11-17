At Newcastle United, Eddie Howe announces the Everton and Liverpool fixtures.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confessed that his team has a “tough” run of fixtures in December, which includes matches against Everton and Liverpool.

Howe took over as Newcastle manager earlier this month, with the team now in 19th place in the Premier League rankings.

The Magpies are the only side in the league that has yet to win a game, with only five points from their first 11 games.

The former Bournemouth manager will take command of his first game against Brentford this Saturday, but he admits the club has a difficult run of fixtures until the New Year.

“The work at hand is enormous. “It’s an extremely difficult task,” Howe explained.

“I’m not fooling myself, and I’m not suggesting it’ll be easy. We have a really demanding schedule ahead of us, especially in December.

“All we can do now, and I realize this is a cliche, is look ahead to the next game.

“Try to win that game, and then focus on improving your preparation for the following game. There’s no such thing as a magic wand.” His team will travel to Merseyside twice next month, first to Liverpool on December 16 and then to Everton on December 30 for their final game of the year.

Before the end of the year, the North East team will face Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester City, and Manchester United, forming a formidable fixture schedule.

Despite the fact that the club was taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium in October, Howe will have to deal with the issues with the current squad.

With the club currently five points short of safety and level on points with bottom-placed Norwich, the incoming manager will be hoping for a turnaround in form before bringing in reinforcements in January.

“”Instilling what we want in the players will require a lot of hard effort,” Howe said.

“Their application has so far been quite impressive, but we’ll need it to be consistent if we’re going to get there.”