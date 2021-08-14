At Montreal, Sabalenka Denies Azarenka’s Top 10 Return Dream.

With a 6-2, 6-4 victory at the WTA Montreal Masters on Friday, Aryna Sabalenka won a battle of Belarus, depriving compatriot Victoria Azarenka the chance to return to the top ten.

Azarenka, a 32-year-old who has won two Australian Open championships, was last in the elite group five years ago before becoming a mother.

Top seed Sabalenka advanced to the quarter-finals in 82 minutes, with the big-serving champion adding seven aces to her season-leading total of 265 aces.

Sabalenka commented, “I’m really thrilled with this; it was a tough battle.” “She did a fantastic job.

“The second set was a little more challenging. I’m overjoyed that I was able to come back and win after falling behind 4-2. Today’s level is satisfactory.”

Sabalenka has already won three of her four matches versus her compatriot, the most recent of which took place in Ostrava in October 2020.

In 2010 and 2011, Azarenka reached the Canadian semi-finals.

Sabalenka was in her ninth quarter-final of 2021, putting her in a tie for first place with world number one Ashleigh Barty in that statistic.

Azarenka stated, “There were a few points that really made a tremendous difference.” “In the first set, I had opportunities.

“However, she was considerably more powerful in the crucial times. “I didn’t exactly take my chances.”

“She’s arguably one of the hardest-hitting players in the league.”

After defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-4, 6-0, Sabalenka will face fourth seed Karolina Pliskova. Pliskova defeated Sabalenka in their previous encounter, a Wimbledon semi-final in July.

Coco Gauff, the 15th seed, survived two match points before losing 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) against Camila Giorgi of Italy in the lower half of the tournament.

Giorgi got his revenge after losing to the American teenager in Parma earlier this season.

Giorgi, ranked 71st, adds Gauff to a list of victims this week that included Petra Kvitova, the 12th seed, and Elise Mertens, the 16th seed.

“This season, I’ve been really consistent,” Giorgi added. “I’ve played in a number of events with no injuries or interruptions.

“I think the key is that I haven’t stopped playing throughout the season.”

Giorgi will face Jessica Pegula on Saturday after the Australian Open quarter-finalist beat 13th seed Ons Jabeur 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 in 90 minutes, breaking the Tunisian’s serve four times.