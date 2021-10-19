At Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Takumi Minamino.

Following his loan spell at Southampton last season, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken about teammate Takumi Minamino.

For the Japan international, who joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg in 2020, first-team minutes have been hard to come by.

After that, he spent the second part of the season on loan at Southampton, where he scored two goals in ten appearances.

According to Hampshire Live, Ralph Hasenhuttl wanted to bring Minamino back to St Mary’s for a second term, but the 26-year-old stayed at Liverpool to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s mind.

Trent Alexander-Arnold says Minamino is ‘fighting for more minutes’ this season despite just making two appearances so far, none of which have been in the league.

“He’s done incredibly well in pre-season training, he’s been fantastic,” the Liverpool right back told Tribal Football.

“He demonstrated how brilliant he was when we first played against him in the Champions League a few years ago.

“He definitely wished for more minutes, playing time, and opportunities, but it’s difficult to push your way through when you’re at a world-class club with world-class players.

“You may need to go somewhere else to obtain your minutes and prove yourself.

“That’s exactly what he accomplished last season, scoring a few goals for Southampton and returning with playing experience.

“This season, he’s shown signs of pushing Bobby [Roberto Firmino], Diogo [Jota], and the attacking players for a few extra minutes.”

Minamino has only played the full 90 minutes once, in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round.

With the exception of a 20-minute substitute appearance against Porto in the Champions League, he has primarily been consigned to the bench at Carrow Road.