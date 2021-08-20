At Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara claims Virgil van Dijk.

Thiago Alcantara exposed the true impact of Virgil van Dijk’s injury on the Liverpool team as he laid out the Reds’ goals for the next season.

The Spanish international was one of numerous players who suffered injuries last season, limiting him to just 24 league games, but he is back in contention for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup.

“Do you have the passion and ambition to win it year after year?” he asked, outlining the team’s goals for the season. That is our major objective. In terms of aims, nothing has changed from last year.

He told liverpoolfc.com earlier this month, “We just want to [win]it again and have this fantastic experience of winning the Premier League.”

The 30-year-old, along with centre-back partners Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, did acknowledge the impact Virgil van Dijk’s injury had on the squad last season.

Jurgen Klopp was obliged to pitch a number of defensive pairings, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in makeshift positions, before settling on Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips towards the end of the season.

With van Dijk back to full fitness, the midfielder discussed how Liverpool dealt with his injury and the boost his return provides.

“I believe both the players and the supporters are aware that Virg [van Dijk]is a key player for us. He stated, “I think his injury, Joe’s injury, and Joel’s injury were really huge for us at the time.”

“I think we all missed him a lot because he’s a terrific leader, a fantastic player, and a massive character.

“We have a lot of strong personalities on the team. We have Hendo, Millie, and Fabby, and there are a lot of others that want to take on this [leadership]role and share it.

“With the eleven guys who played, as well as all the players on the bench, we tried to fill that hole. We suffered a significant setback, but we do not dwell on it.”

Thiago voiced his excitement at having supporters back in stadiums as he looked forward to the return of a full Anfield.

Despite joining Liverpool from Bayern Munich last year, the former Barcelona captain has yet to play in front of the Kop. “The summary has come to an end.”