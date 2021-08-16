At Liverpool, Mohamed Salah will be the next test of FSG’s summer strategy.

Mohamed Salah steadied himself and made Premier League history with his own name echoing in his ears from Liverpool fans in the corner of Carrow Road.

When the ball fell to Salah on the edge of the box from a half-cleared corner, the Reds fans in attendance had just began a Salah ditty.

Salah became the first player to score in five consecutive league opening weekends after a control was followed by a shot that beat Tim Krul. Liverpool went ahead 3-0 and Salah became the first player to score in five consecutive league opening weekends.

With goals against Watford, West Ham, Norwich, and Leeds already under his belt, the Egypt captain added the Canaries to his tally for the second time in English football’s top division.

“Mo is Mo, and when the competition starts, he goes into overdrive because he is a true competitive lad, and that is nice to have,” Klopp said of his No.11.

Salah’s bid to become Liverpool’s top scorer for the fifth consecutive season is well underway. And with some panache.

The ‘Egyptian King,’ as he is known to fans, was in excellent form in Norfolk, laying on a couple of assists for Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino before scoring the game’s only goal with roughly 15 minutes remaining.

Salah is ready to play after scoring 31 goals last time out, and his goals will be crucial if Liverpool is to reclaim the Premier League championship from Manchester City.

In fact, the former Chelsea player now has 126 in Liverpool red, which puts him just outside the top ten in the club’s history.

With four more goals, he’ll join Sam Raybould in 10th place, and he’ll be well on his way to closing the gap on the likes of Harry Chambers (151) and Michael Owen (158) in the pantheon of Liverpool’s all-time best goal scorers.

Salah is now two games away from reaching the Premier League’s 100-club, which includes legends such as Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard.

When Salah's tenure at the club is up, these are the types of players he'll be remembered for.