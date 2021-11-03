At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp should take a chance on Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

In recent weeks, there has been an unwelcome sense of deja vu at Liverpool.

Throughout the previous season, Jurgen Klopp had to cope with a number of difficult problems, the most visible of which were injuries.

The three primary central defenders, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, spent the majority of the season on the sidelines, making centre-back a position that felt cursed at times.

A new season began, and the defense trio regained their health, but now a new issue has arisen, one that many could have predicted.

Due to the injury to Naby Keita, the number of players available in midfield has been reduced. It’s not quite at the same level as last season’s centre-back woes, but it has a similar ring to it.

Guinea’s international hamstring was injured in the Premier League’s Saturday draw with Brighton, and he will be sidelined for a while.

His inclusion on the injured list is worrying ahead of a crucial Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Keita scored in the reverse fixture in Madrid, but it is his presence and pressing abilities in the middle of the pitch that Klopp will miss the most.

On the other hand, Klopp’s most recent press conference did give some consolation on the injury front.

Both Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho have returned to training and are expected to play against the La Liga champions.

Thiago hasn’t played since sustaining a calf injury in September’s win against Crystal Palace, while Fabinho hasn’t played since coming on as a second-half substitute in Madrid.

Many fans will be eager to see Thiago and Fabinho return to the pitch as soon as possible, but Klopp would be wise to focus on the future rather than the present.

Liverpool only needs a single win in their Champions League group to clinch their spot in the knockout stages, and while beating Atletico is obviously the goal, is it worth risking the fitness of key players?

Apart from the aforementioned duo, Liverpool's attacking options are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, and Curtis Jones.