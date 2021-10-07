At Liverpool, FSG will be hoping to avoid Mohamed Salah and the risk of a double substitution.

Only three players had scored a century of goals for Liverpool in English football’s highest tier throughout the Premier League era.

Since 1992, only three men have reached the century mark for Liverpool: Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, and Steven Gerrard. In 2021, another name will join those famous ranks when Liverpool’s own Egyptian King, Mohamed Salah, stamps his credentials as a bona fide Anfield icon.

When it comes to great Liverpool goal scorers, his achievements with the Reds have won him a place alongside Fowler, Ian Rush, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Kevin Keegan, John Toshack, and Ian St. John, to name a few. His contributions to the greatest Liverpool team of all time, one that won a sixth European crown and the first domestic title in 30 years, will be remembered for a long time.

As things stand, his long-term future at Anfield is still up in the air. Liverpool would want to keep the 29-year-old, who has expressed an interest in staying on Merseyside well into his 30s.

Salah has been crucial both on and off the field, and the Liverpool leadership would like to see that relationship continue. But, aside from his proclivity for finding the back of the net, how much has he contributed to the Reds? “Salah is a world-class player, but in football, there are perhaps only four players (Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé) whose departure could significantly impact a club’s commercial revenues,” Andrea Sartori, global head of sport for analysts KPMG, told The Washington Newsday.

“However, if on-field performances decrease as a result of his leaving, it might affect the club indirectly.” Salah has been the club’s top scorer for each of his four full seasons at Liverpool, and while the Reds have done well in the transfer market in recent seasons, the possibility of Salah’s replacement reaching similar heights is surely on the minds of the decision makers.

“Salah’s impact on Liverpool FC’s commercial streams can primarily be divided into two categories: his large following and brand value raises the value of commercial partnerships for potential sponsors, assisting.

