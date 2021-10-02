At Liverpool, Diogo Jota must use his head to sort out his feet.

For three seasons in a row, Liverpool’s front three had been solidified beyond all possibility of changing.

In the summer of 2017, Mohamed Salah joined Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to form an attacking combination that was the envy of the world football.

Their goals propelled the Reds to the title of champions of the world, and they have continued to play in the two major championships.

With the purchase of Diogo Jota in 2020/21, the picture began to shift slightly. Despite the fact that his first Liverpool season was cut short by injury, he finished the season with 13 goals and one assist, meaning he had a direct hand in a goal every 126 minutes.

With Roberto Firmino only scoring nine goals, it appeared as if the guard was shifting. Perhaps it has, but Jota scored twice in Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of Porto, so the onus is on him to prove he is worthy of a regular spot in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Because Firmino had only started one game this season – and had to be substituted after only 43 minutes due to injury – and had then been out for four games, the moment had come for Jota to show what he could accomplish if given the chance to start on a regular basis.

Everything pointed to the former Wolves star continuing to find the net in the coming matches as he scored the opening goal in the first two fixtures of 2021/22, bringing his record for Liverpool down to a goal or assist per 115 minutes.

Jota had gone 370 minutes without a goal when he levelled at Brentford, reducing his hit rate with the Reds to 138 minutes per goal contribution.

It’s not terrible – Firmino’s rate under Klopp is 143, Mane’s is 134 – but with the team performing so well, it was reasonable to expect Jota to keep up his excellent goal-scoring streak.

Maybe it’s just a case of all ordinary mortals experiencing these lows now and then? After all, Jota had a six-game stretch in which he played 419 minutes without contributing significantly in the spring. “The summary has come to an end.”