At Leicester City, Thierry Henry claimed Liverpool did something they never ‘usually’ do.

Thierry Henry said that Leicester City’s victory over Liverpool was “fortunate.”

When given clear chances, Liverpool ‘usually’ punishes opponents, according to the former Arsenal striker, but he was stunned to see Leicester walk away with three points.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool were defeated by the Foxes, leaving them six points behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Salah’s penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel after 15 minutes, and he hit the crossbar with a rebound header. Liverpool will rue that moment as the final whistle blows.

Despite believing that Leicester were fortunate to get three points in the end, Arsenal great Henry believed that Leicester were most fortunate in the second half.

“While working as a commentator for Amazon Prime, Henry conceded, “They were lucky,” as Schmeichel put it.

“Not lucky in the first half because he [Schmeichel] read well, but generally you expect [Liverpool] to punish teams when they are at their best and given chances, but they didn’t.”

Henry went on to say: “One thing I wanted to point out was that they have the ambition and determination to succeed.

“And I saw it from the substitutes, and I hate to use the word sub, but the game changes.”

“Those men that came on today transformed the game. Lookman, Tielemans, and Albrighton performed what Maddison couldn’t anymore for the team, and I believe you witnessed that, and I understand what Kasper means when he says “never give up.”” Brendan Rodgers’ team saw Ademola Lookman come off the bench and score the game’s only goal just three minutes after replacing Hamza Choudhury.

As a result, Liverpool’s extraordinary streak of not losing a league game in December since 2016 came to an end, with Jurgen Klopp’s side scoring for the first time this season.