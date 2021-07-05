At least four times Last season, Liverpool manager Roy Keane chastised his players.

Last season, Liverpool were far from their best as they gave the Premier League championship back to Manchester City, and when given the chance, Roy Keane didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Reds.

Their championship defense was jeopardized at the start of the year as they embarked on a five-game losing streak and six consecutive defeats at Anfield from January to March.

Due to injuries to key defenders Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, a defensive and midfield rearrangement was necessitated, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho being inserted as central defenders.

Jurgen Klopp’s team did manage to turn their season around with a 10-game unbeaten streak that saw them finish third on the final day.

Fabinho was targeted by Keane during Liverpool’s 4-2 victory against Manchester United in early May.

Despite securing the three points, Jurgen Klopp’s team had to come back from a 10-minute deficit.

The Brazilian’s importance in United’s opener was highlighted by the 49-year-old, who saw Aaron Wan-Bissaka sneak between the lines and cut back to Bruno Fernandes, whose effort prompted Nat Phillips to mistakenly send the ball into his own net.

“From Liverpool’s perspective, it was awful defending,” Keane stated.

“Fabinho, getting back in, you look at Liverpool and they have the numbers, but it’s about decision-making and football knowledge.”

“Wan-Bissaka plays brilliantly, but Fabinho just rushes past the ball.”

“It’s just a lack of football intelligence,” says the player. Really bad mentality.”

After spending four years without losing, the Reds suffered six consecutive defeats at Anfield during their barren streak.

The club’s record-breaking sixth defeat came at the hands of relegation-threatened Fulham, who won 1-0 thanks to Mario Lemina’s strike on the half-hour mark.

Robertson only half-cleared Ivan Cavaleiro’s deep free-kick, which dropped to Salah, only for Lemina to pick his pockets and strike goalwards into the far corner.

“It’s a great technique, but it’s horrible from Liverpool’s point of view,” Keane stated during the break.

“In terms of set-pieces, Robertson clearly needs to improve. Salah was outmuscled.” Okay, it’s not one of his strong suits.

“It’s not a terrific delivery, I think Robertson has,” the former Republic of Ireland star continued his critical assessment. The summary comes to a close.