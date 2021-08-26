At Kabul Airport, the US and its allies have issued a ‘high’ terror threat warning.

The US and its partners have issued a ‘high’ terror danger alert at Kabul Airport.

The US warned crowds attempting to reach Kabul airport to evacuate the area, while Britain and Australia warned of a “high threat” of a terrorist attack.

A flurry of nearly identical travel warnings issued by London, Canberra, and Washington late Wednesday encouraged those gathering in the region to leave and relocate to a safe location.

Thousands of Afghans and tourists have congregated near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, hoping to flee Taliban control.

The security warnings at the airport were particularly thorough.

Anyone at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate was advised to leave immediately by the US State Department, citing unspecified “security dangers.”

According to Australia’s foreign affairs department, there is a “ongoing and very high threat of terrorist assault.”

“Avoid flying into Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Get to a safe spot near the airport and wait for further instructions.”

“If you can safely leave Afghanistan by other ways, you should do so immediately,” London urged in a similar warning.

Thousands of Afghans have been airlifted out of the airport every day by Washington and its allies on enormous military transports, but the procedure has become increasingly difficult and urgent.

Many people are seeking for methods to exit the country, since some evacuation planes have already begun to slow down and are scheduled to end on August 31.

Attempts to enter the airport, which is encircled by Taliban and Western military checkpoints, have been made by large crowds.

As a result of the chaos at the airport, at least eight people have perished.

Many Afghans fear that the Taliban will return to their violent Islamist rule, which ended in 2001.

Even after the US army’s departure deadline of Tuesday, the Taliban pledged that Americans, “at-risk” Afghans, and citizens from other countries would be allowed to leave.

“They have an obligation to uphold that agreement and allow safe passage for everyone who wishes to escape the country,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Terrorist groups, notably the Islamic State, are common in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Belgium stated that their evacuation operation, which comprised persons from the Netherlands, Denmark, and Luxembourg, as well as Afghans seeking asylum in those countries, was completed.