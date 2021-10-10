At Indian Wells, top-seeded Pliskova advances to the third round, while Muguruza gets upset.

Karolina Pliskova, the top seed, advanced to the third round of the WTA and ATP Masters at Indian Wells on Friday, while Garbine Muguruza, the fifth seed, was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic.

Pliskova, ranked third in the world, beat 23-year-old Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-2 in 80 minutes.

Pliskova hit six aces, bringing her season total to 387, and she converted five of six break chances against Frech.

Frech, the 106th-ranked player in the world, took the first break of the match, leading 4-3 in the first set.

Pliskova fought back quickly, and with a 6-5 lead, the Czech earned a set point with a backhand winner before Frech blasted into the net.

Pliskova took a 5-1 lead in the second set and broke Frech for the fifth time in the match after missing her serve while serving for the victory.

Meanwhile, Muguruza of Spain was defeated 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 by Tomljanovic of Australia, who had reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Muguruza appeared to have turned things around when she won the second set and leveled the match, boosted by a spike in Australian errors.

Tomljanovic, on the other hand, rallied and broke Muguruza in the first game of the third set.

Muguruza clawed back the break to tie the match at 3-3, only to drop her serve again, allowing Tomljanovic to complete the set with a service break.

In other early women’s second-round matches, Ons Jabeur advanced to the third round after defeating Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3.

In the second round of the night session, Bianca Andreescu will begin her defense of the championship she earned in 2019 — the most recent edition of the tournament — when she faces American Alison Riske.

Men’s seeds were also in action, with top-seeded Daniil Medvedev taking on Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

Andrey Rublev, the fourth-seeded Russian, begins his campaign against Carlos Taberner of Spain.

Medvedev is competing in his first ATP event since earning his maiden major title at Flushing Meadows, when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final to prevent the Serb from completing a rare calendar Grand Slam sweep.

Since then, Medvedev has played a key role in Team Europe’s victory over Team World at the Laver Cup.