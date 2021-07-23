At His First Olympics, Archer Jack Williams Aims to Shoot His Way to Stardom

After beginning shooting as a youth, Jack Williams quickly rose to prominence as a world-class archer. At the age of 21, he is competing in his first Olympic Games and is one of the favorites to medal.

Williams will make his Olympic debut this weekend among two seasoned Americans. Williams will rely on his training to succeed. Oh, and the absence of crowds at the Tokyo Olympics should also benefit him.

Williams expressed a range of emotions when questioned about possible worries heading into Tokyo.

“True and false. The Olympics, in my opinion, are nothing more than another tournament “Williams informed This website prior to his trip to Tokyo. “It’s the same people, so it’s no difference … unless you add that pressure to yourself.”

However, the Olympics are unlike other tournaments. This is not your standard World Cup or World Championship, which these archers compete in on a biannual basis. This is a once-in-a-four-year, multinational, and multi-continental event. This is an event that has carved archers into Olympic folklore.

However, this year’s Games will be devoid of spectators, comparable to the World Cups that occur multiple times during an Olympic quadrennial.

“It would affect weaker archers with spectators,” Williams explained. “I need to step up there and shoot 10s and everything will be ok.”

Williams stated that he will battle the same top archers as he has in recent years, notably in the 2015 world championships, when he won the silver medal.

Williams was a blossoming fencer growing up in Southern California. He became interested in archery while participating in the fencing program. Though he excelled at regional and state fencing championships, and then at nationals, he continued to shoot archery.

“As more competing went on, I lost my competitive drive for fencing, so I tried archery,” Williams explained. “I got the hang of it pretty quick from what fencing taught me, and I got good at it pretty quick.”

He requested a bow for his 12th birthday. He received his wish in April 2013 when he obtained a bow. He improved dramatically in a short period of time. Another dream was granted at Christmas—an Olympic-style recurve bow.