At halftime, fans take notice of what happened between Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo in the tunnel.

During the first half of Portugal’s 3-0 win over Hungary at the Puskas Arena, Cristiano Ronaldo was enraged as Diogo Jota chose to go alone, forcing Peter Gulacsi into a diving save.

Despite only breaking the deadlock in the final 10 minutes of the game, their 2016 defense got off to a great start.

After Bernardo Silva presented an opportunity for Jota to slip the ball out wide to an open Ronaldo, many fans and the commentary team watched the four-time Ballon d’Or winner toss his arms in a frenzy. However, the 24-year-old chose to go alone, eliciting Ronaldo’s enraged reaction.

On the stroke of half-time, the Portugal captain squandered a fantastic opportunity to put the European Championship holders ahead, blazing a five-yard attempt over the bar.

Later in the game, Raphael Guerreiro’s deflected goal broke the tie with six minutes remaining, and he made up for his earlier miss.

After Rafa was pulled down in the box, Ronaldo converted from the spot to become the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer.

In stoppage time, the 36-year-old sealed the victory by dancing past former Reds goalie Gulacsi and slamming the ball into an empty net.

But it was as the squad emerged from the tunnel for the second half that fans were talking, as it appeared the Juventus midfielder was still disgusted by Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah’s choice not to pass after his effort only five minutes in.

Jota was substituted by Andre Silva with nine minutes left in what was a difficult Euro 2020 Group of Death opening for him, before Portugal scored three minutes later.

The next match for Fernando Santos’ side will be against 2014 World Cup winners Germany, who will be aiming to rebound from Mats’ injury. The summary comes to a close.