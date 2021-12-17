At Everton, Rafa Benitez’s tough love approach might succeed, but what follows afterwards is key.

The names began to pile up almost as quickly as Richarlison could throw a hissy fit.

Rafael Benitez has had feuds with Lucas Digne, James Rodriguez, Xabi Alonso, John Terry, and Robbie Keane during his colorful, if at times contentious, career.

However, there is another motive at work. If others were interested in finding it.

Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Pablo Aimar, Marek Hamsik, and, most recently, Demarai Gray have all played in the Premier League.

All players who credit Rafael Benitez with helping them advance in their careers. Even if he went about it in an unusual way.

“Rafa Benitez’s organized football and impersonal communication shouldn’t get the best from sensitive, individualistic footballers,” Jonathan Northcroft of the Sunday Times wrote this week. But there’s something about the connection between a talented, hero-minded athlete and a wonkish, tough-love Spanish coach that just works.” Last Saturday at Selhurst Park, gifted, hero-minded players were in limited supply.

Everton’s poor run of results after the deserved draw at Old Trafford has switched the focus from the positive to the bad in recent months, which is understandable.

The story has moved on from Gray’s improvement this season, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s sparkling run of form in a new role before breaking his metatarsal, and Anthony Gordon’s most consistent run of football of his young career to date, to Richarlison’s histrionics, rows with Digne, and Rodriguez’s departure.

Benitez, on the other hand, has proven that he can get the best out of the talented players at his disposal. Given enough time.

Just take a look at Steven Gerrard.

“I think I suffered at first coming off a manager like Houllier, who was like a father figure to me and would speak to me every day, put his arm around me,” he told Gary Neville.

“His man-management was really nice, but when I went into my first meeting with Rafa, I thought to myself, ‘This fella isn’t having me.’ I didn’t feel loved.

“It was a chilly affair.” He constantly challenged me and would point out areas where I needed to improve, but he never truly appreciated me. It took me some time to adjust to it, and my fears led me to believe he didn’t like me.

“However, he was driving me in a different direction..”

