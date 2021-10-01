At Everton, Rafa Benitez provides the latest on Dominic Calvert-injury, Lewin’s as well as updates on Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Alex Iwobi.

Despite being plagued by injuries for the first two months of the season, Everton have had a great start to the season.

The Toffees won four of their first five games, and despite a wobble at Aston Villa before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship Queens Park Rangers, Rafa Benitez’s team got back on track with a 2-0 win over Norwich last weekend.

Everton travels to Old Trafford on Saturday for a midday match against Manchester United, but a number of crucial players could still be out.

Here’s a look at who’s been injured and who might be able to return.

Fans’ hopes of seeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman back in action at Old Trafford were dashed when Rafa Benitez confirmed their absence at his pre-match press conference.

Both players returned to training this week, and while they did not participate in a full session, seeing them back on the grass and performing individual work was encouraging.

Calvert-Lewin has not played since a 2-0 win against Brighton at the end of August after suffering a quadriceps strain while recovering from a fractured toe.

Meanwhile, Captain Coleman suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland in early September.

He returned nine days later in a 3-1 comeback victory over Burnley, but has not appeared since.

The pair’s next match is against Manchester United, but supporters will be hopeful they’ll be ready to face West Ham following the international break.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was one of the players who took part in the entire practice, and Benitez confirmed on Friday that the midfielder is back and available.

“JP is training again and is fully fit,” the Spaniard stated. “We needed bodies, so Gbamin is fantastic news.”

After injury troubles plagued his first two years at Goodison, the Ivory Coast international has only made one appearance this season, playing the entire game against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup.

