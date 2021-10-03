At Everton, Rafa Benitez discovered a midfield fact that no one else did.

Everton’s equalizer was a goal in Rafa Benitez’s mind.

The manager recognized huge promise in all three of the players who collaborated to rip Manchester United apart on the counter and unlocked their talents that had been concealed until this season.

Six months ago, the three had yet to reach any significant heights.

Demarai Gray struggled to break into Leicester City’s starting lineup last season and had a £1.7 million release clause after joining Bayer Leverkusen.

His career had stalled in his mid-20s, despite being a big talent in his youth and a Premier League title winner.

Andros Townsend was regarded by many as a reliable, if unspectacular, Crystal Palace regular. Sure, he might score a spectacular goal or two, but this was a winger in his late twenties playing for a team in the Premier League’s bottom half.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was the next in line. The £20 million Watford signing was a wonderful addition to Everton’s midfield, displaying great energy and ambition, but was he really having that much of an impact on games?

Only a few months ago, that was the consensus among the three players. Are your points of view reasonable? Entirely.

Blues manager Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, plainly does not see things the same way others do.

Gray, in his opinion, was a quick, direct, and skilled winger who could still play at the highest level. Townsend is a capable player who would thrive in a competitive yet high-quality squad.

Meanwhile, Doucoure had been restricted by past methods, but his new coach was well aware that he possessed the intelligence and skill to pose a significant threat in the final third.

After bringing in Gray and Townsend to improve Everton’s wing play, Benitez lifted all of Doucoure’s earlier restrictions and encouraged him to get forward whenever possible. All three are now doing well, and the Toffees are recouping their losses.

The Spaniard has been acting like a shrewd antiques dealer at a junkyard. Some of the items left there may not be wanted or may not have worked correctly under a prior owner, but Benitez knows how to fix them.