At Everton, Rafa Benitez did exactly what Carlo Ancelotti, Ronald Koeman, and Marco Silva did.

Rafa Benitez was reunited with a former player for the second time since taking control of Everton when Salomon Rondon signed a two-year deal with the Blues on transfer deadline day.

The Spaniard guided Andros Townsend at the start of his three-year tenure at St James Park, having previously coached Venezuela’s all-time best goalscorer in China with Dalian Professional and at Newcastle.

Both players were keen to work with the Toffees’ manager once more.

Everton supporters have been enthralled by Salomon Rondon’s “attitude” statement.

“Defending the colors of a club with such a rich history as Everton fills me with pride,” Rondon said on Tuesday.

“I can’t wait to put on the uniform and see Rafa Bentez again, a coach who has altered my perspective on the game. I owe him a debt of gratitude for his belief in me.”

“He doesn’t stop,” Townsend said of the manager to The Washington Newsday earlier this month. He always wants you to improve, whether you’ve had a good, bad, or indifferent game.

“During that time at Newcastle, I scored three goals in ten games [under him], but he would come in on Monday mornings and tell me what I wasn’t doing correctly. ‘You need to go in the box more, come inside more, and run in behind more,’ says the coach.

“As a winger, you have to be always under pressure to enhance your game. If you keep playing well, you can sometimes rest on your laurels; but, Rafa is so focused that he won’t let you rest on your laurels; instead, he will continue to improve you day by day until he achieves his goals.”

So, entering into the new season, the Blues manager can rely on two trusted lieutenants.

Benitez, on the other hand, is far from the first Everton manager to go back to a former club to improve his new Toffees squad.

We take a look at the Premier League managers that hooked up with former Goodison Park players.

Ancelotti, Carlo

Everton scored a big coup by bringing in the three-time Champions League champion manager. “The summary has come to an end.”