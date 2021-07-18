At Everton, Rafa Benitez claims Richarlison and provides an update on Lucas Digne’s injury.

Rafa Benitez has responded to Richarlison’s desire to compete in the Olympic Games this summer, as well as providing an update on Lucas Digne’s impending comeback to the group.

Everton allowed their Brazilian attacker to compete in the Olympics in Japan despite the fact that he would miss some matches at the start of their 2021/22 season.

The 24-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play in the tournament for his country, and his new boss acknowledged that he spoke with his player before making the choice.

When Richarlison returns, the boss is already looking forward to being able to welcome him back into the fold.

“I was in communication with him, he had the Olympic Games in the back of his mind, we needed to figure out his problem, and he is fine,” Benitez told evertontv.

“He’s overjoyed because he’ll be able to travel there… He understands that he owes us something because we backed him up.

“That [not being engaged at the start of the season]may not be ideal in the short term, but it will be a huge lift for us in the long run because he will attempt to deliver.”

Benitez also gave an update on Lucas Digne’s impending comeback to the Everton squad.

The defender was a member of France’s Euro 2020 team throughout the summer, but was forced to miss their final match due to injury.

The left-back, on the other hand, appears to have fully healed from his injury and will soon be able to rejoin his teammates.

Benitez continued, “I have communication with him [on Wednesday morning], he is training well, performing his job, and ready to join the club as soon as possible.”

“He is a consummate professional, and I know he is putting in long hours.

“It’s been a fantastic exchange of messages with him since he’s telling me he’s almost ready.”