At Everton, Nikola Vlasic has noticed what Rafa Benitez is doing differently than Carlo Ancelotti.

“Goodison Park is a difficult place to visit,” former Everton midfielder Nikola Vlasic remarked ahead of West Ham’s Premier League visit on Sunday.

“The fans are really loud and supportive throughout the game, so it will be difficult for us.”

Goodison, it was always a difficult place to visit. Vlasic, despite being a former Toffee, is one of a slew of opponents who have been leery of visiting the blue half of Merseyside in recent years.

As a visitor, it can be terrifying due to the raucousness, intimidation, and supporters on top of the pitch.

However, for much of the last decade or so, Everton have not exhibited the same tenacity as previous Blues teams, and as a result, the legendary home pitch has not been as intimidating.

Last season, Carlo Ancelotti’s Fortress Goodison was not.

Last season, the Toffees won just six home games and lost nine times on their own grounds.

Leeds United, West Ham United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Burnley all won at Goodison Park and took three points.

Sheffield United, who had already been relegated, and Fulham, who would join the Blades in the Championship, both won at Everton.

In 38 games during Roberto Martinez’s last two seasons as Toffees manager, the Blues won just 13 times.

Marco Silva’s final season in charge resulted in only eight victories at Goodison Park, but Everton won ten games in 2017/18, the season in which Sam Allardyce took over from Ronald Koeman.

During his first season as Blues manager, the Dutchman had a strong home record, winning 13 games with a goal differential of +26, although Everton’s home pitch has not been as intimidating as it was under David Moyes.

Maybe till the end of the season.

The Scot returns to his previous club, Vlasic, where he spent eleven years, and faces an Everton side that has won three games in a row under Rafa Benitez, scoring eight goals and conceding only two.

With Moyes in command, the Toffees would go all out to target Gwladys Street. They’d go at the opposition with ferocity, fighting for every ball.

