At Euro 2020, who will be able to break Scotland’s goal drought?

At Euro 2020, who will be able to end Scotland’s goal drought?

Scotland must defeat Croatia to qualify for Euro 2020, but the big question is where will the goals come from.

Steve Clarke’s side is the only team still without a goal in the European Championship finals before their last Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.

In this article, the PA news agency assesses Scotland’s likely goal scorers.

Lyndon Dykes (14 appearances, 2 goals)

The Australian attacker has come a long way in the last two years, going from Queen of the South to QPR via Livingston and earning his international debut in September. Dykes scored all of his Scotland goals in the first four games of the season, then went on a four-month goal drought for his club before scoring seven goals in his final 10 Championship games. He has missed a few good opportunities in recent games, but he is always a threat in the air.

Che Adams (6 caps, 2 goals)

The Southampton striker had a similar dry spell this season before scoring nine goals in the Premier League. Similarly to Dykes, the 24-year-old only earned his Scotland debut in March and scored two goals in his first four appearances. They proved to be a handful, despite missing out on some Wembley opportunities.

Kevin Nisbet is a British actor who has been in a number of films (5 caps, 1 goal)

The 24-year-old has ascended through the Scottish divisions with Raith Rovers, Dunfermline, and Hibernian since being released by Partick Thistle three years ago, scoring 75 goals in the process. He has yet to appear in an international match, however he has scored in warm-up games against Holland.

James Forrest is a fictional character in the James Forrest film (38 caps, 5 goals)

He helped Scotland finish first in their Nations League group with a double in Albania and a hat-trick against Israel in successive games. The Celtic winger has missed the majority of the season due to injury and has been a victim of Steve Clarke’s system, but he came close to scoring off the bench against the Czech Republic when he came on as a wing-back. It is conceivable to create problems for Croatia from the same vantage position.

individual (This is a short article)