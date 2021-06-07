At Euro 2020, the government has no plans to relax quarantine requirements for international supporters.

For the knockout stages of Euro 2020, the British government has no plans to ease coronavirus quarantine requirements for international fans.

On Friday, tournament director Martin Kallen told the PA news agency that talks between UEFA and the government were ongoing to allow international spectators to attend those major matches without having to go through a lengthy quarantine period.

“Overseas ticket holders will be able to watch Euro 2020 matches at Wembley but will be subject to travel restrictions and regulations in England and their country of origin, including testing,” a Government spokeswoman said.