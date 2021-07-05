At ESPN, Rachel Nichols vs. Maria Taylor is a bigger story than the NBA Finals.

It’s not all black and white. But, as the NBA Finals approach, the news about two famous female reporters was all black and white for the Disney Networks, which include ABC and ESPN. More diversity difficulties were prompted by a leaked video of Rachel Nichols suggesting Maria Taylor was assigned to a certain job at the network because of her skin color.

Nichols, a white NBA sideline reporter who hosts ESPN’s The Jump, reportedly stated that she was not recruited as Disney’s lead for the NBA Finals pre-game program because the network wanted a “diversity” hire, citing Maria Taylor as an example.

The remarks were made public in a New York Times report that included a leaked video showing Nichols delivering them. This comes just one day after the Milwaukee Bucks secured a berth in the NBA Finals, where they will meet the Phoenix Suns.

The topic of conversation on social media isn’t the Finals, but rather Nichols’ comments. The majority of Twitter is in favor of Taylor, while others are still in favor of Nichols. It all originates from a video of Nichols saying something regarding Taylor maybe anchoring a significant NBA pregame show in July of last year.

In a video obtained by the New York Times, Nichols remarked, “I wish Maria Taylor all the luck in the world – she covers football, she covers basketball.” “If you need to give her more things to do because you’re under pressure because of your dreadful long-term record on diversity — which, by the way, I personally know from the female perspective — go for it. Simply look for it elsewhere. You’re not going to get it from me or take it away from me.”

Nichols didn’t only mention her “diversity” as a woman; she also stated that the job in question is “in my contract.”

“I simply want them to go somewhere else,” Nichols added. “It’s in my contract, by the way; this job is in writing in my contract.”

In addition, Taylor’s deal with ESPN is set to expire on July 20, and she reportedly turned down a new contract worth $5 million per year, according to the New York Post. Both the “leaked” video and Taylor’s new deal could have been planned rather than coincidence.

