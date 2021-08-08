At Dodger Stadium, a fan runs onto the field and is thrown into the stands by a ball girl.

For a ball girl in the City of Angels, a crosstown baseball game transformed into a viral event on Sunday afternoon. During an afternoon game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and eluded various security personnel who attempted to apprehend him.

But as he got closer to the stands, he couldn’t get past the ball girl. The footloose fan attempted to hurry by the ball girl, who grabbed him up and hurled him over the wall and into the concrete, directly in front of a row of seats. It looked like something out of a professional wrestling match.

The ball girl went away, oblivious to the fact that on-field security had to leap over a wall to finally apprehend the fan.

On Sunday, Dodger Stadium appeared to be packed, as the Dodgers of the National League led the Angels, 8-1, in the top of the eighth inning, roughly an inning after the on-field antics.