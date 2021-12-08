At Crystal Palace, Andre Gomes poses a query to Rafa Benitez about Everton’s midfield.

Rafa Benitez has some big selection decisions to make for Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace after watching his Everton side win for the first time since September 25.

The Blues fought back from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park on Monday night, due to Demarai Gray’s remarkable stoppage time strike, and will be aiming for more capital gains when they travel to Selhurst Park.

Everton won 2-1 in the reverse meeting last season, but haven’t won on the road since a 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on August 28.

Andre Gomes came off the bench on 66 minutes, 77 days after his last appearance in the Carabao Cup defeat at Queens Park Rangers, and made a significant impact to the Blues’ comeback.

Everton added an extra man to the engine room as the Portuguese midfield changed the game’s dynamic in the centre of the pitch, while Gomes provided the assist for Gray’s winner.

Benitez must now determine if the 28-year-old deserves a position in the starting lineup or whether he must return to his role as a possibly impact substitute.

Fabian Delph, who is more defensively minded, presents another option for the Blues boss if he wants to add numbers in the midfield.

Benitez must also decide whether or not to bring Lucas Digne back in from the cold after the France international was left out of the matchday squad entirely despite not being injured against Arsenal.

The former PSG, Roma, and Barcelona left-back is the club’s only specialist left-back, but he was not engaged in any way against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Despite seeing himself as a centre-back, Ben Godfrey was an excellent substitute for Digne in the Arsenal match. However, with Yerry Mina limping out after only half an hour, Godfrey may be forced to return to his former position in the heart of defence, where he will compete with Mason Holgate for a spot.

Richarlison had a hat-trick of strikes up front, but only one of them was finally counted as his. “The summary has come to an end.”