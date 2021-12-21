At Bramley-Moore Dock, the first stage of Everton’s new stadium was completed.

With the infilling of Bramley-Moore Dock, the first piece of Everton’s new stadium’s concrete superstructure has been completed, capping up a year of progress at the club’s future home.

The first structural sections of the North West core, which will integrate the entrance turnstiles to the North Stand and provide support for the entry and exit staircases up to the concourse areas, were installed this week, just prior to the enabling and construction works breaking for Christmas.

Three twin-wall pieces and one structural column were precisely accommodated on one of the earliest finished foundations on the north quayside of the waterfront development, supplied from the contractor Laing O’Rourke’s pioneering off-site production facility.

Since obtaining planning clearance from Liverpool City Council in late February, the club and contractor have made steady progress, with enabling work beginning in the summer after the club assumed ownership of the property.

The sand compaction procedure for the dock, which is presently filled with about 480,000 cubic meters of sand, will be completed this week.

“We are excited to see the first signs of the stadium emerging above ground level before Christmas,” Everton’s Director of Stadium Development Colin Chong remarked.

“This is a representation of our accomplishments thus far, as well as a statement of intent for the future.” We were still loading the dock less than six months ago, but that process is now complete.

“With the part of the stadium’s North Stand core structure in place, we’ve also been able to move forward a significant milestone of building above ground for the first time.”

“We’re excited about 2022, when we’ll continue piling and laying the foundations for our new home, as well as erecting the stadium structure in the North and, eventually, the Southern wharfs.”

In the new year, a new 450-600mm deep temporary roadway built of salvaged materials will be laid on the solid sand basis after testing to validate the completion of the sand-compacting process. Heavy machinery will be able to start piling on the east and. “Summary concludes.”