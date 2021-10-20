At Barcelona, an ex-Premier League superstar refuses to wear Lionel Messi’s No. 10 shirt.

Sergio Aguero, who joined FC Barcelona this summer from Manchester City, has explained why he refused to wear Lionel Messi’s No. 10 and instead chose No. 19.

Aguero left Manchester City on a free transfer to join Barcelona after a ten-year association with the club.

If Aguero had accepted the No. 10 shirt at Barcelona, he would have joined the ranks of Messi, Ronaldinho, and Diego Maradona as Barcelona luminaries who have worn the iconic number. The former Atletico Madrid attacker, on the other hand, chose No. 19, his national team’s number.

Ansu Fati, a youthful Barcelona star, has been chosen to succeed Messi as the club’s next No. 10.

Aguero recently stated at a news conference that Fati, who is 18 years old, “is a much better fit” for the No. 10 shirt.

“Because number 19 was available, I chose it, and I wear it with the Argentina national team. The players requested that I assume the No. 10 position, but I declined. In reality, Ansu Fati looks great in the No.10 “Aguero elaborated.

Fati, a forward from Spain, is one of Europe’s most promising players right now. He made his first team debut for Barcelona in 2019 and is widely seen as Messi’s replacement at the club. While numerous clubs are apparently interested in signing Fati, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in European soccer, Barcelona is close to tying Fati down in a new deal that would feature a whopping $1.15 billion release clause.

“Ansu Fati will sign his new long-term deal with Barcelona soon – release clause added for €1 billion, exactly as Pedri’s,” Romano tweeted.

“We are fortunate that he [Fati] is in Barcelona,” Aguero, who won the Copa America alongside Messi earlier this year, said of Fati.

“Ansu is still a young player, and maintaining a high level all of the time is challenging. We do our utmost to assist the younger players as experienced players. Ansu is gifted and diligent in his training. It’s lucky for us that he’s in Barcelona “Aguero went on to say more.

Fati’s promising start to the previous season was cut short by injury. In 2020-21, he only made 10 competitive appearances for Barcelona, scoring five goals and assisting on four others.

