At Ayr, Keep Busy continues a family tradition.

Keep Busy won the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Land O’Burns Fillies’ Stakes at Ayr, following in the footsteps of her dam.

John Quinn’s four-year-old had been consistently good at Group One and Two level in her last four runs, but she had not won since her last trip to Scotland in August at Hamilton.

Keep Busy, a Group One runner-up at the Curragh last year and back in action after a commendable fifth as a 50-1 chance in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last week, was sent off as the 4-7 favourite this time to win her fifth career race and second at Listed level.

She dutifully did so with the utmost ease, following in the footsteps of her mother Look Busy, who won this event by a whisker in 2008.

Keep Busy, ridden by Jason Hart, did not have to work as hard to prove her worth, striking from off the pace a furlong away after being placed in midfield early on and swiftly showing her superiority to win by three-quarters of a length over Irish challenger Dickiedooda.

Mid Winster, who had been conspicuous throughout, had just managed to hold on for a third of a length further back.

Quinn was overjoyed to see Keep Busy win for the first time in seven starts, and she verified that she will be stepping up in class again shortly.

The North Yorkshire trainer remarked, “She did it brilliantly — she was going away at the line.”

“I’m overjoyed since it’s only seven days after Royal Ascot.

“For the time being, I’ll give her a chance. But she enjoys racing; the more I ran her as a two-year-old, the better she got; last year, she only started running in June and ran nine times.”

Her mother was a difficult cookie, and this one is no exception.

Keep Busy’s calendar now includes a return to the Curragh for the Group Two Sapphire Stakes, as well as high-profile appearances at Goodwood, York, and ParisLongchamp. (This is a brief piece.)