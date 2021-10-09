At auction, Michael Jordan’s first pair of Nike Rookie Sneakers sold for $1 million.

According to CNBC, Michael Jordan’s first pair of Nike sneakers from his NBA rookie season are projected to sell for $1 million or more at a Sotheby’s streetwear and modern collectibles auction on Friday.

Perhaps the most sought-after collectibles are those belonging to Michael Jordan: “”We put up a lot of other significant memorabilia things, but I would say Michael Jordan’s market is incredibly robust on an ongoing and continual basis,” said Brahm Wachter, head of Sotheby’s streetwear and modern collectibles.

Jordan wore the sneakers in his sixth NBA game against the Nuggets in Denver on Nov. 1, 1984. Jordan handed the sneakers to Tommy Tim III Lewis, a Nuggets ball boy at the time, after the game.

The shoes were one of the most important pairs to come off the market, according to Wachter, because they were the first regular-season game shoes Jordan wore in the NBA. “Early things are highly prized by collectors,” Wachter noted.

The highly wanted sneakers were previously prohibited from being worn in NBA games due to a violation of the league’s uniform rules. Nike retaliated with a massive commercial campaign claiming that the NBA had kicked them out of the game, but “The NBA can’t stop you from wearing them, fortunately.” Jordan went on to become not only the greatest NBA player of all time, but also the world’s top sneaker marketer, winning six NBA championships. Jordan went on to produce still-popular brands including Nike Air Ships, Air Force Ones, and Air Jordans after joining with Nike out of college.