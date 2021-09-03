At a ‘Unity’ cricket match, Taliban and Afghan flags were displayed side by side.

A near-full house watched Afghanistan’s top cricketers play in a trial match on Friday, with Taliban and Afghan flags fluttering side by side in a gesture of national unity, according to sports officials.

It was the first match since the Taliban took power on August 15, leaving sports and cultural event organizers baffled as to what is now permissible under the extreme Islamists’ authority.

The two teams, Peace Defenders and Peace Heroes, included many members of the Afghan national team, who are presently practicing for the Twenty20 World Cup, which will begin on October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

With an American M-16 gun slung over his shoulder, a Taliban commander named Hamza told AFP at the stadium in Kabul, “It is amazing to be here and watch cricket.”

He was in charge of a group of Taliban gunmen stationed among the crowd, some of whom were paying more attention to the game than the spectators.

“I’m a player myself,” Hamza explained. “A versatile player.”

The Taliban’s reappearance has created widespread dread in Afghanistan and around the world, bringing back memories of their previous reign of terror from 1996 to 2001, when they imposed a severe interpretation of Islamic rule.

Most types of entertainment were outlawed, including numerous sports, and stadiums were used as public execution sites.

The Taliban did allow some sports, but they were carefully regulated and only for men to play or watch.

On Friday, there were no women among the crowd of around 4,000, but there was plenty of excitement as the sides competed in a Twenty20 match – the shortest version of the game – that was planned to end in time for Friday prayers, the most important of the week.

Cricket was virtually unknown in Afghanistan until the early 2000s, and its meteoric ascent is related to conflict: the sport was picked up in Pakistan by Afghan refugees, who subsequently nurtured it in their homeland.

Since then, the national team has risen rapidly on the international stage, earning Test status in 2017 and now ranked among the top ten teams in the world in the one-day and Twenty20 formats.

It has become a powerful symbol of national togetherness in a country torn apart by civil war and ethnic struggle over the previous 20 years.

Fans waved Afghan and Taliban flags side by side on Friday, with "Baba cricket" – an elderly superfan dressed entirely in national colors – leading the way.